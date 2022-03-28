Ganadores de los Oscar: Revisa la lista completa
Y bueno… Eso fue extraño. Los Oscar 2022 debían estar marcados por el regreso de la ceremonia a su versión más apoteósica tras una edición algo disminuida en el 2021 (por la pandemia, claro). A cambio, serán para siempre recordados como la vez en donde Will Smith le dio un golpe de aquellos a Chris Rock por burlarse de su esposa.
Pasaron otras cosas: ‘Coda’ sorprendió al llevarse el trofeo a ‘Mejor Película’, una de las cintas con menos nominaciones en llevarse el galardón máximo en la historia de los Oscar. Algunos presumían que este era un escenario probable: ‘El Poder Del Perro’, la película que había sido la favorita de la temporada de premios, es una producción de Netflix, una compañía a la que la Academia parece detestar explícitamente. La producción protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch se tuvo que conformar con un (aún así histórico) triunfo de la cineasta Jane Campion como ‘Mejor Director’.
‘Duna’ arrasó en los premios técnicos. El propio Smith se llevó su primer Oscar a ‘Mejor Actor’. Jessica Chastain hizo lo propio con ‘Mejor Actriz. 8 premios, incluyendo categorías fundamentales como ‘Mejor Montaje’ y ‘Mejor Banda Sonora’, fueron reducidos a galardones de segunda categoría al ser entregados antes de la ceremonia principal ¡Hans Zimmer ganó su primer Oscar desde ‘El Rey León’ y apenas pudimos verlo! Ah, y obvio, un hombre adulto le pegó a otro hombre adulto en transmisión internacional. En fin. Sí. Definitivamente pasaron cosas.
Revisa la lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor Película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Director(a)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria
- Jesse Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judi Dench (“Belfast”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Mejor Actor Secundario
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor Película Internacional
- Japón, “Drive My Car”
- Dinamarca, “Flee”
- Italia, “The Hand of God”
- Bután, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
- Noruega, “The Worst Person in the World”
Mejor Diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “Encanto”
- “Parallel Mothers”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- “CODA”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “The Lost Daughter”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor Guion Original
- “Belfast”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Mejor Cortometraje
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Mejor Edición
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Mejor Película Animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor Canción Original
- “Be Alive” de “King Richard”
- “Dos Oruguitas” de “Encanto”
- “Down To Joy” de “Belfast”
- “No Time To Die” de “No Time to Die”
- “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”
Mejor Documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul”
- “Writing With Fire”
Mejor Documental Corto
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor Efectos Visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor Fotografía
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”