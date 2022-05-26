Tendencias

El adiós a un ícono del cine: Las reacciones de Hollywood ante la muerte de Ray Liotta

Imagen principal

Esta jornada falleció mientras dormía en República Dominicana el mítico actor Ray Liotta, protagonista de la película “Goodfellas”.

Ray Liotta, dueño de una presencia escénica desesperada e intensa, murió mientras dormía en la República Dominicana, en donde se encontraba filmando una película. El intérprete llamó la atención por su intimidante performance en “Something Wild” de Jonathan Demme el año 1986, pero su consolidación vino en 1990, cuando protagonizó de forma inolvidable “Goodfellas”, la épica obra maestra de Martin Scorsese.

Durante los últimos años, Liotta había tenido una especie de resurgimiento, con apariciones en películas como “Marriage Story”, “No Sudden Move” y la precuela de Los Soprano, “The Many Saints Of Newark”.

Estas son las reacciones de Hollywood ante la inesperada muerte del actor:

 

 

 

 

 