El adiós a un ícono del cine: Las reacciones de Hollywood ante la muerte de Ray Liotta

Esta jornada falleció mientras dormía en República Dominicana el mítico actor Ray Liotta, protagonista de la película “Goodfellas”.

Ray Liotta, dueño de una presencia escénica desesperada e intensa, murió mientras dormía en la República Dominicana, en donde se encontraba filmando una película. El intérprete llamó la atención por su intimidante performance en “Something Wild” de Jonathan Demme el año 1986, pero su consolidación vino en 1990, cuando protagonizó de forma inolvidable “Goodfellas”, la épica obra maestra de Martin Scorsese.

Durante los últimos años, Liotta había tenido una especie de resurgimiento, con apariciones en películas como “Marriage Story”, “No Sudden Move” y la precuela de Los Soprano, “The Many Saints Of Newark”.

Estas son las reacciones de Hollywood ante la inesperada muerte del actor:

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

That's range. RIP Ray Liotta (1954-2022). pic.twitter.com/ALlMy2Saal — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. Hope they don't serve you egg noodles and ketchup in heaven pic.twitter.com/OeYNlD6MMS — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 26, 2022