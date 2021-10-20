Las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI: Revisa el listado de la BBC

Un listado de las 100 mejores series del siglo fue elaborado por la BBC, con un panel compuesto por de 206 personas.

Una de las buenas cosas que trajo la pandemia, fue la oportunidad de poder ver nuevas películas y series de televisión. Gracias a la gran demanda de nuevas series, la BBC Culture decidió confeccionar una lista de las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI.

Esta fue realizada por 206 personas. 100 de ellos eran mujeres, 104 eran hombres y dos eran personas de género no binario.

Este es el listado completo:

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Mad Men (2007-2015)

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4. Fleabag (2016-2019)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8. The Americans (2013-2018)

9. The Office (Reino Unido) (2001-2003)

10. Succession (2018-)

11. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14. Atlanta (2016-)

15. Chernobyl (2019)

16. The Crown (2016-)

17. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18. Deadwood (2004-2006)

19. Lost (2004-2010)

20. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22. Black Mirror (2011-)

23. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24. Veep (2012-2019)

25. Sherlock (2010-2017)

26. Watchmen (2019)

27. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30. Girls (2012-2017)

31. True Detective (2014-2019)

32. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34. The Bridge (2011-2018)

35. Fargo (2014-)

36. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

37. Band of Brothers (2001)

38. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

39. The Office (Estados Unidos) (2005-2013)

40. Borgen (2010-2022)

41. Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

42. Peep Show (2003-2015)

43. La Casa de Papel (2017-2021)

44. Community (2009-2015)

45. The Good Fight (2017-)

46. Homeland (2011-2020)

47. Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

48. Inside No 9 (2014-)

49. The Bureau (2015-)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51. Small Axe (2020)

52. This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53. Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54. Happy Valley (2014-)

55. The Shield (2002-2008)

56. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57. The Young Pope (2016)

58. Dark (2017-2020)

59. The Underground Railroad (2021)

60. House of Cards (2013-2018)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62. The Good Place (2016-2020)

62. Pose (2018-2021)

64. Detectorists (2014-2017)

65. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66. Mare of Easttown (2021)

67. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68. Stranger Things (2016-)

69. 24 (2001-2010)

70. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71. Enlightened (2011-2013)

72. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73. Planet Earth (2006)

74. Utopia (2013-2014)

75. Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76. Rick and Morty (2013-)

77. American Crime Story (2016-)

78. The Killing (Dinamarca) (2007-2012)

79. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80. House (2004-2012)

81. OJ: Made in America (2016)

82. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83. Insecure (2016-2021)

84. Normal People (2020)

85. Narcos (2015-2017)

86. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87. The Comeback (2005-2014)

88. The OA (2016-2019)

89. Dexter (2006-2013)

90. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91. Westworld (2016-)

92. Show Me a Hero (2015)

93. Treme (2010-2013)

94. Louie (2010-2015)

95. Luther (2010-2019)

96. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99. Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)