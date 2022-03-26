Taylor Hawkins: Mundo de la música se une en luto por la inesperada muerte del baterista de Foo Fighters

A solo una semana de que Taylor Hawkins diera un show de más de dos horas junto a Foo Fighters en Lollapalooza Chile, el histórico baterista de la banda liderada por Dave Grohl fue encontrado muerto en su hotel en Bogotá. Las causas del deceso del músico de 50 años todavía no están claras, pero su partida ha generado un terremoto en el mundo del espectáculo, con cientos de artistas tomando las redes sociales para expresar su pésame por Hawkins.

Reconocido como uno de los músicos más amables y entregados del circuito, Taylor Hawkins se unió a Foo Fighters a finales de las sesiones de su segundo álbum ‘The Colour And The Shape’ (1997), luego de que Grohl se mostrara insatisfecho con el desempeño del baterista William Goldsmith. Hawkins procedió a tomar un rol fundamental en los Foo como mano derecha de Grohl, actuando como co-compositor y además vocalista secundario en la mayoría de los temas de la banda. Su rol detrás del kit fue fundamental para convertir a Foo Fighters en una de las agrupaciones musicales más grandes de todos los tiempos.

Leyendas como Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones), Brian Wilson (The Beach Boys), Ringo Starr (The Beatles) y Liam Gallagher (Oasis) se han unido para expresar su pesar por la muerte del gran baterista. Te dejamos con algunas a continuación:

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022

One of a few drummers our drummer Anton Fig would leave his kit to watch work when Foo Fighters appeared on Late Show. A true R&R giant. This is a very sad day. RIP. pic.twitter.com/1wUQKr9mqi — David Letterman (@Letterman) March 26, 2022

Somone just sent me this photo of ⁦@taylorhawkins⁩ and I doing “Tie Your Mother Down” at ⁦@RiotFest⁩ with his side band Chevy Metal. It gave me chills. Such an amazing moment for me. Heartbroken that we will never be able to rock together again. RIP Taylor. pic.twitter.com/BjAbW5m2kX — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich)

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins. He was such a nice young man. Love & Mercy to Taylor’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VyqZIP94UZ — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022