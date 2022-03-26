Noticias

Taylor Hawkins: Mundo de la música se une en luto por la inesperada muerte del baterista de Foo Fighters

A solo una semana de que Taylor Hawkins diera un show de más de dos horas junto a Foo Fighters en Lollapalooza Chile, el histórico baterista de la banda liderada por Dave Grohl fue encontrado muerto en su hotel en Bogotá. Las causas del deceso del músico de 50 años todavía no están claras, pero su partida ha generado un terremoto en el mundo del espectáculo, con cientos de artistas tomando las redes sociales para expresar su pésame por Hawkins.

Reconocido como uno de los músicos más amables y entregados del circuito, Taylor Hawkins se unió a Foo Fighters a finales de las sesiones de su segundo álbum ‘The Colour And The Shape’ (1997), luego de que Grohl se mostrara insatisfecho con el desempeño del baterista William Goldsmith. Hawkins procedió a tomar un rol fundamental en los Foo como mano derecha de Grohl, actuando como co-compositor y además vocalista secundario en la mayoría de los temas de la banda. Su rol detrás del kit fue fundamental para convertir a Foo Fighters en una de las agrupaciones musicales más grandes de todos los tiempos.

Leyendas como Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones), Brian Wilson (The Beach Boys), Ringo Starr (The Beatles) y Liam Gallagher (Oasis) se han unido para expresar su pesar por la muerte del gran baterista. Te dejamos con algunas a continuación:

 

