Mon Laferte participará junto a Elton John y Miley Cyrus en disco tributo a Metallica
Antes de consolidarse como la heredera por excelencia del género que los latinos conocemos (con cariño) como ‘música cebolla’, Mon Laferte evidenciaba una predilección por el rock pesado y el heavy metal. Sus trabajos discográficos previos a ‘Mon Laferte Vol. 1’ (una especie reinvención artística) dejaban en claro esta cercanía con el lado más pesado de la música, y ahora la cantante chilena volverá a esas raíces con uno de los mayores honores posibles: Participar de un álbum tributo a Metallica.
No CUALQUIER álbum tributo a Metallica. ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, que será lanzado el 10 de septiembre, reunirá a más de 50 artistas para homenajear al legendario ‘Black Album’ del cuarteto, que cumple 30 años en este 2021. El proyecto fue armado por los propios Metallica, y la lista de músicos seleccionados es genuinamente ecléctica: Desde Elton John y Weezer hasta Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Juanes (!!!), J Balvin (!!!!) y Dave Gahan de Depeche Mode.
Laferte aportará su propia versión de ‘Nothing Else Matters’, la balada que en su momento provocó controversia entre la fanaticada de Metallica, quienes acusaban a la banda de haberse ‘vuelto suave’ con miras comerciales. Por supuesto, hoy en día es una de las composiciones más aplaudidas del grupo. De hecho, en ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ habrán 12 VERSIONES distintas del tema.
También se incluirán 6 covers de ‘Enter Sandman’ (incluyendo el de Juanes), 7 de ‘The Unforgiven’, 4 de ‘Wherever I May Roam’ y múltiples más de las otras canciones del disco.
Una prueba más de la consolidación internacional de Mon Laferte. Una grande.
Puedes ver el listado completo a continuación:
The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:
Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
Ghost – Enter Sandman
Juanes – Enter Sandman
Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
Weezer – Enter Sandman
Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
Royal Blood – Sad but True
St. Vincent – Sad but True
White Reaper – Sad but True
Yb – Sad but True
Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
The Chats – Holier Than Thou
Off! – Holier Than Thou
Pup – Holier Than Thou
Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven
Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven
Diet Cig – the Unforgiven
Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven
Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
José Madero – The Unforgiven
Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
The Hu – Through the Never
Tomi Owó – Through the Never
Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man
Idles – The God That Failed
Imelda May – The God That Failed
Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
Izïa – My Friend of Misery
Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within