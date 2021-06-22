Mon Laferte participará junto a Elton John y Miley Cyrus en disco tributo a Metallica

Antes de consolidarse como la heredera por excelencia del género que los latinos conocemos (con cariño) como ‘música cebolla’, Mon Laferte evidenciaba una predilección por el rock pesado y el heavy metal. Sus trabajos discográficos previos a ‘Mon Laferte Vol. 1’ (una especie reinvención artística) dejaban en claro esta cercanía con el lado más pesado de la música, y ahora la cantante chilena volverá a esas raíces con uno de los mayores honores posibles: Participar de un álbum tributo a Metallica.

No CUALQUIER álbum tributo a Metallica. ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, que será lanzado el 10 de septiembre, reunirá a más de 50 artistas para homenajear al legendario ‘Black Album’ del cuarteto, que cumple 30 años en este 2021. El proyecto fue armado por los propios Metallica, y la lista de músicos seleccionados es genuinamente ecléctica: Desde Elton John y Weezer hasta Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Juanes (!!!), J Balvin (!!!!) y Dave Gahan de Depeche Mode.

Laferte aportará su propia versión de ‘Nothing Else Matters’, la balada que en su momento provocó controversia entre la fanaticada de Metallica, quienes acusaban a la banda de haberse ‘vuelto suave’ con miras comerciales. Por supuesto, hoy en día es una de las composiciones más aplaudidas del grupo. De hecho, en ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ habrán 12 VERSIONES distintas del tema.

También se incluirán 6 covers de ‘Enter Sandman’ (incluyendo el de Juanes), 7 de ‘The Unforgiven’, 4 de ‘Wherever I May Roam’ y múltiples más de las otras canciones del disco.

Una prueba más de la consolidación internacional de Mon Laferte. Una grande.

Puedes ver el listado completo a continuación:

The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:

Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman

Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman

Ghost – Enter Sandman

Juanes – Enter Sandman

Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman

Weezer – Enter Sandman

Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True

Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True

Royal Blood – Sad but True

St. Vincent – Sad but True

White Reaper – Sad but True

Yb – Sad but True

Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou

The Chats – Holier Than Thou

Off! – Holier Than Thou

Pup – Holier Than Thou

Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou

Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven

Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven

Diet Cig – the Unforgiven

Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven

Ha*ash – The Unforgiven

José Madero – The Unforgiven

Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven

J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam

Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam

The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam

Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam

Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters

Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me

Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me

The Hu – Through the Never

Tomi Owó – Through the Never

Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters

Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters

Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters

Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters

Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters

Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters

My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters

Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters

Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters

Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters

Tresor – Nothing Else Matters

Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man

Idles – The God That Failed

Imelda May – The God That Failed

Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery

Izïa – My Friend of Misery

Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within