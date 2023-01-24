Oscars 2023: Los nominados, las sorpresas y los favoritos

Nuestro experto en magazine, Yerko Salgado, se refirió a las nominaciones a los premios Oscars 2023, donde se encuentran las categorías de: Mejor película, Mejor director, Mejor actor, Mejor guión original, entre otros.

Según dice, hubo varias sorpresas en estas nominaciones, destacando el film de Top Gun: Maverick, donde se incluyó en la categoría de mejor película, sin embargo, para Salgado esta designación se debe a un valor nostálgico, más que por merecimiento “yo siento que está en una categoría por un guiño a la nostalgia y a lo clásico. Todos queremos a Tom Cruise y queremos que le vaya bien, pero no sé si llegará más allá de la nominación”, expresó.

En ese sentido, su película favorita a ganar este premio es Tár, película que llega a los cines nacionales este jueves 26 de enero “es una película muy buena, tiene suspenso y es un dramón”, recalcó.

Te dejamos la lista completa de la nominación: la votación se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo del 2023

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Guión original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fablemans

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – “Wakanda Forever”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejor Banda Sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inishrein

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción original

“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Película internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front – Alemania

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

Close – Bélgica

EO – Polonia

The Quiet Girl – Irlanda

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Martha Mitchell Effec

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Night Ride

Mejor Película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor Corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor Montaje

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Mejores Efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Batman

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans