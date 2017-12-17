#ElecciónInfinita: Conoce el resultado de Piñera y Guillier en el extranjero
A las 18:00 horas el Servicio Electoral entregará las cifras oficiales de las mesas que ya han cerrado en el extranjero. Sin embargo, ya se conoce el resultado que tanto Sebastián Piñera como Alejandro Guillier han obtenido en las mesas de Oceanía, Asia y Europa.
En Nueva Zelanda el abanderado oficialista se impuso con el 76,07% de los votos, mientras que en Australia Guillier también logró la victoria al lograr el 64,82% de los votos.
Japón también dio el triunfo a Alejandro Guillier, quien logró el 59,09% de las preferencias. En Corea del Sur se produjo un empate entre Guillier y Sebastián Piñera con 11 votos para cada uno. En China el ex presidente Sebastián Piñera totalizó el 73,19% de las preferencias. En Filipinas el abanderado de Chile Vamos también triunfó, totalizando el 54,56% de los votos. En Malasia el candidato de centro-derecha logró el 72,73% de los votos emitidos.
Estos son algunos de los otros resultados que se conocen del voto de chilenos en el extranjero:
Singapur: Sebastián Piñera: 78,26% – Alejandro Guillier: 21,74%
Tailandia: Sebastián Piñera: 29;41% – Alejandro Guillier: 70,59%
Indonesia: Sebastián Piñera: 88,89% – Alejandro Guillier: 11,11%
Rusia: Sebastián Piñera: 42,31% – Alejandro Guillier: 57,69%
Egipto: Sebastián Piñera: 54,55% – Alejandro Guillier: 45,45%
Sudáfrica: Sebastián Piñera: 79,17%% – Alejandro Guillier: 20,83%
Jordania: Sebastián Piñera: 100% – Alejandro Guillier: 0%
Israel: Sebastián Piñera: 75,55% – Alejandro Guillier: 25,45%
Emiratos Árabes: Sebastián Piñera: 55,33% – Alejandro Guillier: 46,67%
Finlandia: Sebastián Piñera: 37,10% – Alejandro Guillier: 62,90%
Líbano: Sebastián Piñera: 86,67% – Alejandro Guillier: 13,33%
Grecia: Sebastián Piñera: 38,24% – Alejandro Guillier: 61,76%
Rumania: Sebastián Piñera: 42,86% – Alejandro Guillier: 57,14%
Polonia: Sebastián Piñera: 34,78% – Alejandro Guillier: 65,22%
España: Sebastián Piñera: 35,56% – Alejandro Guillier: 64,44%
Francia: Sebastián Piñera: 14,12% – Alejandro Guillier: 85,88%
Alemania: Sebastián Piñera: 30,75% – Alejandro Guillier: 69,25%
Suiza: Sebastián Piñera 22,77% – Alejandro Guillier 77,23%
Países Bajos: Sebastián Piñera 25,63% – Alejandro Guillier 74,37%
Portugal: Sebastián Piñera 27,66% – Alejandro Guillier 72,34%
Italia: Sebastián Piñera 47,25% – Alejandro Guillier 52,75%
Reino Unido: Sebastián Piñera 32,11% – Alejandro Guillier 67,89%
Noruega: Sebastián Piñera 14,29% – Alejandro Guillier 85,71%
Austria: Sebastián Piñera 26,52% – Alejandro Guillier 73,48%
Croacia: Sebastián Piñera 63,64% – Alejandro Guillier 36,36%
India: Sebastián Piñera 88,89% – Alejandro Guillier 11,11%
Kenia: Sebastián Piñera 25% – Alejandro Guillier 75%
